Not the time for water rate increase
Editor:
At this time Payson residents are sheltering in place, maybe out of work, wondering if or how they will come out of the COVID-19 pandemic and the town council is attempting to help the situation by suggesting a 23% water rate increase. I sure am glad a town election is coming up in a couple months.
When the water project was proposed we were told there would need to be three water rate increases that would cover proposed costs and we would have a sure supply for the next 50 years. Well if 40% of the population is retired, I’d be willing to bet most of us will not be around to enjoy the 50 years of water. But we are being asked to pay for water that others coming after us will enjoy.
Why not spread the payments out so people coming after us, that will have a sure water supply, can help in paying off the $30 million state loan?
This is not the time to be dumping a water rate increase on both business and residents which are both being affected negatively right now. The town should seek to renegotiate the $30 million state loan with a later completion date. Everyone who will benefit from this future water should help pay for it.
Thomas Loeffler, Payson
