During the primary election Jolynn was just three votes shy of winning by 50% plus one majority. We had three uncounted provisional ballots that needed signatures to be verified. Jolynn took it upon herself to get this voter information and visit one of the voters’ houses in person. No other candidates visited voters after election day. And why was only Jolynn privy to this information? It may not be illegal, but unethical at the least. She won’t be getting my vote.
Dave Golembewski
