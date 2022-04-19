Nothing seems to change Apr 19, 2022 15 hrs ago 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Editor:President Joe Biden was blocked by Republican politicians, again, recently.Biden wanted millionaires and billionaires to pay their “fair share” of taxes.The average household income in Gila County is less than $45,000.There are 10 billionaires in Arizona.There are around 160,000 millionaires in Arizona.Gila County Republican voters continue to elect politicians who support their rich donors.Arizona schools are rated 48th in teacher salaries and academic performance.Those who continue to say money doesn’t improve education haven’t looked at the evidence.A fair tax rate on ALL would improve more than education ... health care and infrastructure need funding too.Why do regular people continue to protect American “Oligarchs”?Rep. Paul Gosar has been given huge donations from Koch Industries for years ... Gosar carries the water for his rich donors.

Arizona Republican politicians openly support charter schools at the expense of our public schools.

Parents of K-12 students know what to do.

Just wondering why nothing seems to change.

Ted Paulk, Payson Apr 19, 2022 6:32am

According to the media, the Bidens collectively made close to a million dollars last year and paid about 21% in taxes, and gave less in charitable deductions than the majority of people in their income tax bracket. I know I paid more than 21%, and have for as long as i can remember.

Is that the fair share that you had in mind?

Jack According to the media, the Bidens collectively made close to a million dollars last year and paid about 21% in taxes, and gave less in charitable deductions than the majority of people in their income tax bracket. I know I paid more than 21%, and have for as long as i can remember.
Is that the fair share that you had in mind?
Jack
