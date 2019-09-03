Nothing to fear if there’s nothing to hide
Editor:
Tuesday’s (Aug. 27) page 1 headline claims recall gains steam. Page 2 is a paid ad for the recall. How ironic.
Roundup readers are led to believe that the recall movement is “gaining steam” because “the group has an office ...” and gathered “several sheets filled with 15 signatures per sheet.”
The Roundup claims the mayor appointed himself and two other council members to a review committee (but fails to mention that the committee will also include four citizen members as well).
Sure looks like some people, don’t want anybody looking closely at the town’s past deals.
There’s speculation and innuendo about sunshine violations by the new council majority, but somebody sure is going to a lot of trouble to keep the sun from shining on those past agreements.
Simple question: If those deals are without fault, who cares if the new mayor and council members snoop around? If there’s nothing to hide, there’s nothing to fear.
Spending thousands on a special election to shut down an investigation into past deals might benefit certain interested parties who made the deals, but what about Payson taxpayers?
There’s a scheduled election in 2020. What’s the rush? Aside from personalities, good ol’ boy politics, and firing a nicely compensated civil servant after 25 years of service, what are the complaints? New ideas? A different management style? Nobody but town staff should review town deals? Preferred vendors? Special interests? If there’s nothing to hide, open the books and let’s have a look.
Charlie Seraphin, Payson
(2) comments
After 9 months of dysfunction the Payson taxpayers have had enough!This '' What are they hiding?'' conspriacy theory is nothing more than a defection from a poor performance review and it is what a guilty person says and crazy.Our town is nothing short of dysfunctional under the lack of qualified leadership of these people.Plain and simple we have had enough .They took this path .Not us.
Jack or whatever your real name is, your high handed supercilious manifests - while hiding under a pseudonym that violates the rules of this publication - is the very soul of a propaganda campaign usually associated with dictators like Maduro, Noriega and the Castro brothers. The fact that it is happening in Payson and therefore does not affect national or international affairs does not limit its equivalence.
Your jihad against the duly elected Mayor and Councilors actually parallels what America is experiencing with the Nadler, Mad Maxine and AOC attacks on the new leadership in Washington, D.C.
If you ever decide to ratchet up the calcium between your neck and buttocks and post under your real name, it might add a minimal amount of credibility to your grotesque imputations.
The good news is that you have now admitted that you are part of the cabal that is creating the ongoing open warfare in Payson to the detriment of everyone. The Roundup has clearly identified Evans, Swartwood, Connell, Garner, and Carpenter as players in the Recall concocted allegations and now we can officially add you - - or are you indeed one of the above? PS: You not only took the path, you created the path by clear cutting through virgin timber for your own self interests. Sad indeed.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!