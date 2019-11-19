Editor:
Perhaps we should promote Payson as being the loudest town in Arizona. With motorcycles, ATVs and pickup trucks that have been modified to make as much noise as possible even though this does not provide better performance ... unless you also modify the intake.
There oughta be a law!
Ted Fordon, Payson
Your opinion that Payson is the loudest is myopic. Your underlying point that there are too many people who are thoughtless regarding the noise pollution is true. The question is how do you legislate consideration of others. Hard to do.
