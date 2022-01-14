My wife and I recently had trouble with our phone. Looking in the Payson phone book, we dialed the number for CenturyLink to report the problem. The man who answered had a thick Indian accent and said that before a technician could be sent out to resolve the issue, we needed to provide our credit card number. We asked why, and he said that we owed $4.75 on our bill. We owed nothing on our bill, and we certainly weren’t going to give out our credit card number.
We asked to speak to a supervisor and were told by the man that we could not be transferred until we gave him our credit card number to “verify” our identity.
We were clearly the victims of a scam, and immediately hung up. When we found and dialed the real phone number for CenturyLink, neither of the people with whom we spoke recognized the number listed in the phone book. We then called the Payson police, who came out to investigate this attempted fraud.
Everyone needs to know that the entry for CenturyLink in the 2020-2021 ACTION Local Buyer’s Guide phone book for Payson is not real. Do not be fooled and do not fall for this scam. The listed “CenturyLink toll free” number 877-631-8756 is false.
I would also suggest that since the publisher of the phone book did not bother to check the veracity of this number, there might be other phone numbers in the book that are also incorrect.
