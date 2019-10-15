Old people care about many things
Editor:
I think it is totally unfair for (Ted Paulk) to say “old people” are not caring about climate change.
I live in a retirement community and not all ”old people” are uncaring as we discuss weather, politics, state government, local government and many other topics.
The problem is that at our advanced age there isn’t much we can do about things except at the ballot box.
Just because we are old doesn’t mean we don’t care — shame on you.
Claire Wall, Payson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!