Olde Main Street Days a great time
Editor:
Thank you so much to everyone who worked on the first Olde Main Street Days Festival. We met lots of great people, some from as far away as Australia, the weather could not have been better and everyone had a great time. Next year will be even better!
Good job!
Lori Mills
