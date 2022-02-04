Why spend billions on missiles, tanks, and guns, when you can destroy a country with misinformation? Trump and his enablers have done for Putin what Walmart did for the poor. Right wing media has provided our enemies with a discounted way to destroy us. Lies and misinformation have created an alternate universe for the poorly educated. The downtrodden and exploited have flocked to the lies that give them hope. The real enemy delights in how easy it is to mislead, scare, and create paranoia. Exploiting the emotions of those driven by fear, and lack of education has been the history of the human race. How crazy can people get?
On live television the insurrection gave damning evidence about what Trump did, however his followers refuse to believe it happened. Right wing propagandists said it was tourists. Does it get any more insane? Yes, no lie is too far-fetched.
In the end the question is how do you fight ignorance. When we have private schools catering to the alternate universe we are on the wrong track. When politicians decide what history can be taught, we are on the wrong track.
Reality has a way of imposing itself on society. Cults ultimately fail. The messiah fails to deliver or appear, but in the meantime people are killed, starve, and suffer.
