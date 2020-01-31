Editor:
Soon we will have a new center as planned through the current senior center. There is land for sale surrounding the new center. If we are thinking about Payson’s future, this land could be purchased to make a beautiful park around the center. There could be short paths, benches, flowers and trees to be enjoyed by all. Let’s all talk with our government folks to request this purchase.
How about forming a 401 K group to raise money for this once in a lifetime opportunity? Any grant writers available for this venture? I want to help. Do you?
Mary Mastin
