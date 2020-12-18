Editor:
I want to share with you a decision I made today. I donated to, and joined, the Lincoln Project.
After these past four years, where our Constitution was violated repeatedly, where democracy itself was put to the ultimate test against the onslaught of corruption, deception, dishonor and lies, I realized that there is no longer a viable second party invested in intelligent and honest discourse of the American experiment. They have now become the party of despots and fascists — power hungry people bent on destroying this country and the promise of it that so many fought, suffered and died for.
The Democrats have shown their feebleness in addressing this treasonous behavior put on full display by the once GOP.
In our endeavor to preserve and protect the United States of America, I believe we are at a critical time where identity politics must be put aside. As Steve Schmidt said, after stating that he has switched to the Democratic party, “I am a one issue voter now — the preservation of our democracy.” I concur.
Should the Republicans win in 2024, there will be no guardrails against their usurpation of power and the ultimate destruction of the USA.
Madison said, I repeat, “without virtue in the people, no form of government can ensure liberty.” There are too many Americans who have no honor, no sense of decency, no virtue. They have given their soul to a party of liars and cheats, who validate their bigotry, intolerance, and stupidity. This GOP has fed their basic instinct to destroy and hate. I believe we have no room for the Bernie Sanders or OACs for now. If the Democrats continue their circular firing squad, if the identity caucuses continue to fight this new administration, they will only feed the energy the new GOP will require to take over and ultimately end what was founded in a miracle in 1776 and 1787.
I hope you will all pay attention to your democracy, to America. I hope you will stay informed. I hope you will listen to the disenfranchised and learn their stories. I hope you will be open to listening more, studying more, staying informed on what your representatives are doing.
Democracy is hard work. It is not up to God to save us. He gave us that responsibility. It requires honesty and facts.
FOX has always been the elephant in the room — now it will be Newsmax. Trump is not done — he has just begun tearing this country apart. Please stay vigilant.
I love the promise of this country — failures acknowledged — and the hope it can bring to the globe if we stay together and work together on behalf of humanity and our earth.
Norma Christenson
