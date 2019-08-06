One rotten apple spoils the barrel
Editor:
The old saying “one rotten apple spoils the barrel” is never more apparent than here in Payson. I used to take pride in separating my recyclables and using the provided receptacles. Now it appears there will be very limited (if any) recycle bins in Payson.
To those of us who would take the time and effort to utilize the recycle bins for their purpose, I applaud. To those who used these recycle bins as a trash dump, shame on you! I suppose these are the ones who don’t obey stop signs or speed limits in order to make their life easier. If I had my way I would dump my refuse in their front lawn and see if they even pick it up.
Payson needs to have these bins as evident in how quickly the bins would (past tense) fill up. I am afraid that those responsible for their demise will now go out into our beautiful surroundings and “dump their load.”
Sign me disgusted and disappointed.
Douglas Avakian, Payson
