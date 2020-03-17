Editor:
Mr. Richard Meszar would have us not vote for Trump’s re-election in November, because of his “BEHAVIOR.” I personally like the fact that we have a president who sticks up for himself, and that is what Mr. Meszar is really talking about. We see every day, blatantly rude reporters get in the president’s face, and he gets right back in theirs, as it should be. Mr Meszar fails to list what the president has, and is doing for our country.
It is amazing to me that anyone would care more about manners than the welfare of our country. Imagine what this country would be under the socialism, and that is what Mr. Meszar is advocating here, because the two Democrats running for his office are both socialist.
We have had way too many presidents with good manners. People like Davy Crockett , Andrew Jackson, and Ronald Reagan, weren’t exactly gentlemen all the time, and we loved them for it, as we love this PRESIDENT.
I am appalled that anyone with America’s interest at heart cares about manners, as if manners will solve the nations problems.
Keep sticking up for yourself Mr. President, and sticking up for America, we are going to put you in your second term, and we don’t care about your manners, just your accomplishments.
Dell W. Owens, Payson
