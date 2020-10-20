Editor:
My ballot has been taken to the county recorder’s office and is ready to be counted.
This time I voted for only one Democrat, Debi Savage. She has been county treasurer for several years and I have regularly attended the annual tax lien sale every February. Debi has always run the sale very efficiently and really cares for property owners in Gila County and investors in tax liens. Property owners are given a friendly warning when their taxes are delinquent, thus minimizing the probability that they might lose their property. Tax lien investors are warned if the lien being sold entails some problems. Having shown empathy for all concerned Debi is the only Democrat who has earned my vote.
Gerald R. Rutz
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!