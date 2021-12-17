A letter-writer to the Roundup complained of an electric sign in front of Rim County Guns, at 513 S. Beeline Highway, in Payson. She used opinion words like “isn’t funny,” and “classless,” and “disgusting,” and “revolting.” She said, correctly, that the phrase on the sign, “Let’s Go Brandon,” is code for “F... Joe Biden.” She also said, incorrectly, that the chant was “QAnon generated.”
QAnon had nothing to do with it. It was generated by a far-left MSNBC doofus who misinterpreted, possibly by intent, what she heard the fans chanting at the Talladega Motor Raceway when a driver named “Brandon” won the checkered flag. The letter writer is, of course, free to express her opinion, but apparently believes alternative opinions should not be allowed in a public right of way. Perhaps she is willing to grant the rest of us the right of free speech only if we don’t offend her delicate sensibilities? Or, giving her the benefit of the doubt, perhaps she believes in free speech as long as it is not obnoxious. As long, in other words, as it doesn’t rattle her cage. Such is the way of tyrants. Our right to free speech is specifically intended to protect obnoxious free speech, for obnoxious free speech causes people to re-examine their perspectives in the light of alternative points of view. Obviously, the sign that terribly offended her delicate sensibilities was obnoxious. Perhaps now she will examine exactly why we regard the current sitting imposter president an incompetent, mostly incoherent, anti-American treasonous and ignorant fool who hasn’t accomplished anything worthwhile in 48 years of public service, and is now doubling down on that record by destroying every principle our nation was founded to establish, preserve, and protect. The lady should be happy that all we have done so far is express obnoxious points of view.
