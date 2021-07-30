Editor:
As the proposition on recreational marijuana has passed in the state of Arizona our council has to vote to approve a sales facility. Or not.
The Town of Payson only receives 2.88% tax on sales. The state gets the rest and it’s well over 20%. Our tax 2.88% is the same that we take in on food and goods in the town. If they sell $1 million in recreational pot we will receive under 30K in sales taxes.
In my opinion the tax is not enough to cover the increase in rehabilitation costs and counseling for our youth. Not to mention the increase in crime, accidents and court costs.
Look up the statistics in Colorado. Kids under 21 will have more access to it also. I’m not opposed to your rights to medical or recreational marijuana, but do we need to sell recreational pot in Payson’s small community so close to our schools?
Please share your opinions with the town council.
Dave Golembewski
