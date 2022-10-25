Editor:

We have been full-time residents of Portal III in Pine for 27 years and thoroughly enjoy hiking the Bearfoot Trail. We have hiked it hundreds of times and have hidden four geocaches for people to find. We are very much against the proposed trailhead in our neighborhood and concerned about some of the misleading or untrue statements that have been printed in this paper.

