We have been full-time residents of Portal III in Pine for 27 years and thoroughly enjoy hiking the Bearfoot Trail. We have hiked it hundreds of times and have hidden four geocaches for people to find. We are very much against the proposed trailhead in our neighborhood and concerned about some of the misleading or untrue statements that have been printed in this paper.
On Oct. 11, Supervisor Christensen was quoted “he believes the county owns and maintains the roads for Portal III, as well as the culverts and drainage.” How could a county supervisor be so ill-informed and why would you print that without fact checking? Most of our roads are private and completely maintained by our HOA. The HOA schedules and pays for road repair, chip sealing, snow removal, and culvert cleaning.
Gila County does not do anything for us. Gila County has admitted they have never maintained, in any way, the road that is proposed for the trailhead. Our HOA has always maintained that road. We are very concerned about the traffic and parking issues that the proposed trailhead would bring. Our roads are narrow with no sidewalks. Having hiked hundreds of trails, we have seen on numerous occasions people parking in prohibited areas when the trailhead parking is full. Parking on the side of the road is a dangerous situation, inhibiting two-way traffic and visibility. Who will respond when our driveways are blocked or people park on our private roads? Who will be responsible for trash? How will our security patrol be able to distinguish between hikers and dangerous people (we have decals on our vehicles to identify residents).
Firefighters have several access points to the forest in our neighborhood, and they have used them for thinning and prescribed burns. The road on which the proposed trailhead would be built is very small, narrow, with family homes. We moved up here for the beauty, tranquility, and wildlife, all of which could be impacted. Ask yourself if you would want a trailhead built directly beside your home?
