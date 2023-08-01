Editor:

I have heard from more than one person that local churches are preaching politics from their pulpits. Telling their congregation whom to vote for in the next election. How do we get the IRS to take their tax exempt status away? Any faith based laws are illegal. Our Constitution specifically states there is a separation between church and state. The British and others raced to the New World to avoid religious persecution in their own countries.

Chuck Eby
Charles Eby

Michael, before calling other people wrong, you ought to check your facts first. 1) the word "God" does not appear anywhere in the Constituion. 2) There were Christians among the Founders, but the key Founders who were most responsible for the founding documents (Declaration of Independence and Constitution) and who had the most influence were theistic rationalists. They did not intend to create a Christian nation. Not a single Founding Father made such a claim in any piece of private correspondence or any document.

Spam Hammer
Michael Heather

You and your brother ted and your other brother jeff are really a sad sack group. Why waste newsprint on something that is so wrong that there are few words to describe how mistaken you are. That is if you even believe what you have written. The founders were, to a man, very religious Christians and invoked God's name whenever appropriate. The Separation of powers does not mean that Christianity cannot be spoken or used in reference during governmental practice, it only means that the state shall not be run by the church, as the church has no fear of being taken over by the state. The pledge of allegiance (in case you have ever done so) actually added a phrase in 1958, "under God," that proves our republic does indeed have Christian values. Many parts of the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence refer to God-given rights. Quit your silliness and learn something other than to hate on Republicans.without a valid argument.

AZ Independent Voter
Ruben Perez

More than a handful of our founding fathers practiced a belief called Deism. So your comment "to a man, very religious Christians" is wrong.

Your attack on the letter writer seems personal and your bringing in "hate of republicans" seems thin skinned on your part.

As an Independent voter I don't have a dog in the fight, but I must admit I get very weary of the two sides fighting over insignificant issues while issues of real concern get ignored.

