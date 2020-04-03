Editor:
A Sunday afternoon surprising motorcade of some 20 autos on our sparsely used town road caught our attention as it turned into a short cul-de-sac near our home.
But rather quickly, one by one, the cars, cheered by the smiling faces of their occupants, intermittently exited the dead end street and drove away.
As it turned out, the individuals in those vehicles were relatives, schoolmates and friends of a child whose 10th birthday was confined to her family’s cul-de-sac home without normal festivity. The fear of the dreaded coronavirus was taking its toll on a Payson family.
But the disappointment would not be allowed to continue.
Relatives and friends had formed the motorcade to drive by the child’s home and drop off gifts that proclaimed their love for the surprised, secluded child and family. Joy was restored and life went on.
But never will that child forget that outpouring of love on wheels.
Nor should we be surprised by the ingenuity and loving care that strengthen a community, despite the dreaded coronavirus which has now arrived at our mountain homes.
Raymond Spatti, Payson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!