Over the top
Editor:
Governor Ducey, I am a concerned citizen in Payson, Arizona. You have issued a curfew due to the rioters in Scottsdale on 5/30/2020. You are now punishing 7,278,500 Arizonans throughout the state because of 500 people. This gives that group more power and exposure. It also is causing greater frustration to the citizens just after the COVID quarantine.
Our constitutional rights are being infringed on more and more. I can no longer support you and your administration due to your extreme motives.
Edward Padilla
