Override failure would be devastating
Editor:
I have been thinking about the devastating impact a failed override could have on our town and families.
Whether you have school-aged children or not, every resident relies on the Payson Unified School District to prepare the next generation to be successful, productive adults. A passed override will benefit students by ensuring that class sizes remain reasonable, and students can continue their path in the programs currently offered, such as music, physical education and advanced placement classes.
A passed override will also continue to provide additional course selections, and more challenging courses through dual-enrollment opportunities with Gila Community College.
It benefits us all to ensure that the next generation is well prepared to inherit a complex world with challenging problems that need solving.
Every resident of Payson counts on being a town that can attract new families and sustain strong property prices for our homeowners.
Our Payson Unified School Board members unanimously approved and endorsed the override continuation proposal on the ballot. Many residents have committed they will vote YES on Nov. 5. I implore your readers to join them, by voting YES for Payson’s Override Continuation on Nov. 5.
Micah Crabdree, Payson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!