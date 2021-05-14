Editor:
Would you like to have a Panda Express in Payson?
I need your help. I’ve been working on it. They ask me to send them information on two possible locations in Payson, I am getting no response.
This is my thought. If they were to be bombarded with letters saying we want Panda Express in Payson, AZ. I am sure we will get their attention.
Here is there contact information. Panda Restaurant Group, Connie Ho, 1683 Walnut Grove Ave., Rosemead, CA 91770 or Connie.Ho@pandarg,com.
If this gets them here, I’ll buy your lunch.
Robert McQueen, Payson
