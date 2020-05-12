Editor:
Woe is me.
I sit here bored and all alone,
Cause Mr. Trump says, “You must stay home.”
My beauty shop is closed up tight,
My hair looks like I’ve been in a fight!
Groceries are limited,
No T-paper or lotion,
Stay 6 feet away,
And please no commotion!
I so miss shopping, need new shoes like mad,
This is the darkest season I’ve ever had!
My teeth are decaying, fingernails and toenails are rough,
Come on government, I’ve had enough!
Gerry Clifford, Payson
(1) comment
Another example of the left-wing-tip D's trying to blame President Trump for everything. First, the Stay-at-Home recommendation came at the urgent demand of the Obama holdovers Fauci and Birx. Note the word recommendation - not order. Second the "order" ws proclaimed by the Governor and NEVER enforced here, so it was the same as NO order. Third, if the President did not recommend the mitigation efforts, you would be caterwauling that he was responsible for every bad outcome. Right now there are stories that he is being accused of killing people because of increased traffic deaths with the reopening of the nation.
