I was disappointed, but not surprised, to read that staff members of state Senator Wendy Rogers barred a Roundup reporter from a Payson Tea Party meeting. Such an ugly tactic had been employed “in the land of the free and the home of the brave” by another Republican, Martha McSally, back in 2018, too.
In hindsight, I suppose I can understand Rogers’ discomfort in having a member of the free press cover a meeting in which the state senator might be asked to clarify some of her odd, even outrageous tweets.
Without going into detail about her tweet attacks against individuals and the results of the 2020 presidential election in Arizona (which hand-counted ballot audits show to have been accurate) I want to get to my favorite tweet of all — the one in which she vilifies “Big Bird”!
Yes, Rogers, reacting to a tweet by the Sesame Street character in which he noted that he had gotten a COVID vaccination, promptly responded that “Big Bird is a communist!” In a nation wherein 800,000 people have died from COVID, I’m not at all convinced that advocating vaccines for children is a communist plot. But then again, I’m not a member of the Tea Party, either!
It appears to me that yet another “Looney Tunes” character has engaged in disparaging those, like that suspicious “Big Bird,” who do not march in lock step with right wing cultists. But hey, that tactic worked in the ’30s with the rise of fascism, so why not now?
