This is an update to the letter that ran on January 10th (Same old problem).
This is an update to the letter that ran on January 10th (Same old problem).
Now a new complaint has been filed with the Department of Justice outlining the fraudulent paperwork that was filed by the town. The arbitration case with the town that I filed and won is still open. I didn’t sign off on the case with the town, as completed. The number for the case is as follows if you’d like to file a Freedom of Information Act with the town. 20DRS-08-03 2AZ295.
This would be the same city council that hired a lawyer at your expense and went to arbitration arguing that they didn’t have to make the park handicap accessible. I really thought these people had died with the dodo birds.
I have say, it didn’t go well for the town council, and now you’re paying for it.
Now once again I’ve sent letters to the council and the mayor, only one of the council members (Ms. Tubbs) asked for additional legal documents that I offered. I also ask the town and the town manager to come up with a time line of completion. I know it’s a lot on their plate, after all it’s only a year and a half passed the due date.
This mayor, town council and town manager’s office has spit in the face of every elderly person, handicap person, and disabled veteran that uses the park.
Please contact your mayor or council member and get the gag order lifted on the arbitrator’s decision that the town lost, so you can read it for yourself.
I ask Michele Nelson from this paper to do an in depth follow up to this story, and report her findings.
I honestly believe federal laws have been broken, and people need to be held accountable.
This is your town, you need to know what’s taken place, and who’s responsible.
It’s your civic duty to get to the bottom of this.
Mark Davies
