Editor:

Great time tonight, great weather, large crowd, lots of good energy, great band. Good job sponsoring this event Town of Payson!

However the women’s restrooms we’re not clean and the trash cans were over full. What can we do as residents of this great town to support the town and help keep our park a clean place to gather?

There should be hand sanitizer available at the various vendors and in the restrooms.

I want Payson to stay healthy!

Donna Steckal

