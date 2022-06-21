Park facilities Jun 21, 2022 10 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Editor:Great time tonight, great weather, large crowd, lots of good energy, great band. Good job sponsoring this event Town of Payson!However the women’s restrooms we’re not clean and the trash cans were over full. What can we do as residents of this great town to support the town and help keep our park a clean place to gather?There should be hand sanitizer available at the various vendors and in the restrooms.I want Payson to stay healthy!Donna Steckal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Town Sanitizer Restroom Commerce Work Help Vendor Park Hand Recommended for you × Post a comment as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only! Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Front Page Stories After protest, Menlove named clerk of the board March for Our Lives protesters threatened Airport fee critics create buzz at council meeting Backyard at Fairways new gathering spot COVID continues to spread in northern Arizona Latest Stories After protest, Menlove named clerk of the board New wildfires spur evacuations in northern Arizona Extension given for Starview Estates Tonto Basin area issues before supervisors Libraries continue summer programs for kids Airport fee critics create buzz at council meeting Backyard at Fairways new gathering spot Supervisors look at tentative budget on Tuesday COVID continues to spread in northern Arizona Navajo County launches new effort to reduce overdose deaths Latest Video Crystal Gayle Concert At Mazatzal Hotel & Casino Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Letters to the Editor Click 'Letters to the Editor' section headline above for full selection of latest letters to the editor Learn from history Simple explanations Our priorities Design flaws Guest Comment Click 'Guest Comment' section headline above for full selection of latest guest comments The forgotten holidays Remembering Linda O’Dell, Denny Morse Mexican wolf recovery sees progress despite debate over underlying science A new predator stalks the West Columnists My friend Randy – Part 3 My friend Randy – Part 2 My friend Randy Some bonds are so strong that nothing can ever break them – Part 2 Some bonds are so strong that nothing can ever break them Click Here To See Discounts, Services And Offers Berkshire Hathaway - Jim Jakubek EAC Fall Class Schedule Krispy Krunchy Chicken Social Media & Marketing Workshop Re-Elect Tom Morrissey Mayor Payson Family Church VBS Triple H Landscaping Dr. Jaber Abawi Pistoll Annie's Boutique Rosati's Humane Society of Central Arizona Joshua Lyon PA-C Hallie Overman-Jackman for County Supervisor Vote Yes On Prop 408 Integricare RR Community Wellness & Education Big O Tires Thank You Dr. Hunt Suddenlink is becoming Optimum Rosati's Team Member of the Month Rich Aprile - Medicare Agent Tom Russell & Associates Sherra Kissee for Gila County Supervisor Mazatzal Hotel & Casino Suddenlink Optimum reconnect The Fairways Office for Rent Miracle Ear Hearing Aid Center Westwood Hearth Special Get Your Dream Home Ponderosa Bible Church Integricare 2x3 Business Directory Plant Fair Nursery Lacey's Dog Gone Grooming Salon Sawmill Theatres Pine Welding & Fabricating Pratt Heating & Cooling Chapman Auto Center West Valley Garage Cabinets Payson Plumbing Solutions Central Arizona Supply North Mechanical Winterholler Dentistry “There’s a DOCTOR Sawmill Theatres Brian Emery, HIS - Friedman ENT Wendy L. Larchick - Keller Williams Arizona Reality Friedman ENT, We’ve Moved!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!