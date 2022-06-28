I am writing in response to the article about an individual who asked that a book be removed from the Payson library’s collection. This situation was brought before the Payson Town Council and Librarian Emily Linkey explained that the matter had been resolved. Rather than pull the specific book, she is moving the book to a more relevant area of the library. My concern is with the idea that apparently a few people in Payson feel they can demand that books be banned, simply because they don’t like the book, even though, in at least Mr. Ferris’ case, he admits he did not take the time to even read the book he wanted to be banned. The purpose of a public library is to ensure that the needs of the entire community are served. The First Amendment to the Constitution guarantees the right to free speech, which means all voices can be heard, not just the voices that a few individuals want to hear. The Supreme Court has ruled that the First Amendment applies to books in public libraries.
This particular book has been available in the Payson library since 2015. It is curious that after seven years one individual felt the need to ban a book they probably have not read and to also use demeaning and offensive language on various social media sites to attack our hardworking and professional library staff. It is sad to think that our beautiful town must endure the antics of a small handful of individuals who seem to not understand that it is a right we all enjoy to have books available in the library for a wide and diverse community.
I encourage everyone to stop by the Payson library and meet the staff who are warm, welcoming, and eager to assist in any way they possibly can. Find out for yourselves what the library has to offer and discover the wide range of resources available to one and all. We are very blessed to have such a remarkable institution in our small town.
