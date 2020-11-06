Editor:
First and foremost, thank you to all the men and women of law enforcement for your service and dedication in keeping our community of Payson safe.
I could not have pulled off this event without the great support of many people. To all the residents of Payson who participated, donated for bulbs and offered continued support and positive feedback on the event, I am very thankful and appreciative. Special thanks to: The Nook, Serendipity on Main, GOP Headquarters, and Realty One Group for allowing me to set up at their business with bulbs. Christina and Brandon Furlough and the staff of Back to Basics, as well as Jane Evans and the volunteers at Payson Trump Depot for placing bulbs in your stores and collecting donations. Deborah Rose for graciously helping with the upfront expense of bulbs and Mary Hansen for help involving Main Street Merchants.
The money collected from bulb donations helped to defray cost of bulbs and to purchase lunch for the four LE agencies here in Payson. Back to Basics matched donations from bulbs in their store and presented a check to Payson PD. (of note ... they have great smoothies at their store!)
Thank you to the volunteers who helped deliver lunch to Payson PD, Gila County Sheriff’s Office, DPS and Apache Tonto PD; Karen Clontz, Bill LeBlanc, Jim, Sue and Deborah Rose, and Christina Furlough. Kim Nichols ... thank you for taking time out of your busy schedule to capture photos.
I would also like to extend my gratitude and appreciation to Debbie Caldwell, Deb Shreve, Darlene Younker, Lori Patrece Mills and my husband Jeff for their continued moral support so I could see this project through.
Teresa Kealoha, Payson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!