It disturbs me greatly that we do NOT have a community pool. It disturbs me to learn that the town of Payson did NOT do regular maintenance to the Taylor Pool to keep it in working order. It also upsets me that children in our area are not being given the opportunity to learn to swim, to be involved on swim teams that might gain them a college scholarship. I, a senior citizen, need a pool on a year-round basis to maintain my health and keep at bay some auto-immune problems. Yes, I use the Tonto Apache facility, but it is limited in size and capacity. I know personally the benefits of a YMCA and was dismayed when it was voted down. Membership with the Y can be set on a sliding scale for those whom think it is too expensive. Scholarships are also available. I know because my parents over 40 years ago helped build one in Hannibal, Mo. I want to do the same here. Are there others willing to step up for the community, for our kids, grandkids and ourselves? The high school has a swim team without a location for practices and competition. It needs to be big enough to fill their requirements and to bring more sports into Payson. A splash pad does not do this and has very limited usage! If you feel the same way, then speak up. Leave a message with name and phone number to ronda.omi10@gmail.com.
