The Clint Black concert Saturday night was the most boring concert I have ever been to and it had nothing to do with the country singers performance. He was actually quite good playing all his families hits in front of a giant screen with the most awesome backgrounds I’d ever seen. He even shared a new song from his latest album that started out sounding like an ode to your life-long partner only to turn into one of the most relevant love songs to America ever. It was exactly what I expected and more.

