The Clint Black concert Saturday night was the most boring concert I have ever been to and it had nothing to do with the country singers performance. He was actually quite good playing all his families hits in front of a giant screen with the most awesome backgrounds I’d ever seen. He even shared a new song from his latest album that started out sounding like an ode to your life-long partner only to turn into one of the most relevant love songs to America ever. It was exactly what I expected and more.
But the crowd sucked. I’ve felt more energy at a symphony than what was going on in this catatonic crowd. Where was everyone because it looked like they were expecting a lot more than actually showed up. The ones that did show up were less than enthusiastic in engaging with Clint and the band and he was inviting everyone to join in get loud and sing and all we could muster was a half muffle of claps and whistles. It was embarrassing and no fun.
Payson needs to learn how to party! Loosen up man. You want more artists of this caliber coming to our humble abode. But they want to have a good time doing what they do too. And they appreciate when an audience is reciprocal and enthusiastic and when they are at THE party partying. Those are the towns they tell their colleagues about. Not one they never come back to.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!