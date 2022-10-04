Editor:

As part of the mass exodus leaving California and having discovered Payson, we were pleasantly surprised by events that occurred in our neighborhood on Tuesday night, Sept. 27. Payson, along with its mountain serenity, the four seasons of pleasant, year-round temperatures and incredibly friendly people, reminded us as to why we decided to flee California for this wonderful town. While we are not especially political, it’s nice to have found our forever home in this wonderful town where community and patriotism are truly appreciated.

