As part of the mass exodus leaving California and having discovered Payson, we were pleasantly surprised by events that occurred in our neighborhood on Tuesday night, Sept. 27. Payson, along with its mountain serenity, the four seasons of pleasant, year-round temperatures and incredibly friendly people, reminded us as to why we decided to flee California for this wonderful town. While we are not especially political, it’s nice to have found our forever home in this wonderful town where community and patriotism are truly appreciated.
Having lived in the same home for many years, we rarely spoke to our neighbors. Not because we did not want to but because we felt estranged and distant from our neighborhood. That was certainly not the case here on East Phoenix Street last Tuesday evening. We counted at least five different groups of residents mingling in their driveways. Each group had put out appetizers, cookies/pastries and beverages for anyone that wanted to stop by and say hello. All of the neighbors were so friendly and hospitable, it was amazing.
What was even more amazing was the fact that members of the Payson Fire and Police Departments stopped by to visit with each neighborhood group. They spent time mingling, talking with and getting to know all the residents. Understandably, after 30 minutes or so they had to move on to the other groups before darkness fell. What was even better was that the police officers and firefighters thanked all the neighbors for coming out to support Payson Night Out and supporting all of Payson’s first responders.
Needless to say, we had never experienced this type of get-together in California, it was truly a special evening for both of us and all our neighbors along Phoenix Street. Thank you Payson Police Department and Payson Fire Department for organizing this important occasion.
