Payson similar to Paradise

Editor:
Paradise, Calif. was devastated by a wildfire last November. An article in USA Today on July 29 identified Payson along with other locations in the West as being in the middle of myriad wildfire threats.
There are frightening similarities between Payson and Paradise, Calif. Eighty-six people died in Paradise and 19,000 buildings destroyed in the Camp Fire last November. Almost all of the 86 who perished died in their homes.
The key contributing and manageable factors in the Paradise tragedy were flawed evacuation plans, slow or non-existent warning systems, design and number of exit roads, types of citizens and adoption/enforcement of Firewise standards. Similarities shared by Payson include topography, precipitation, vegetation and length of fire seasons.
The speed of the Camp Fire was unprecedented and the intensity unimaginable. Paradise had a good evacuation plan in place, but it had not been tested. The warning system’s alerts were delayed by an ineffective reverse-911 notification method. Six exit routes were available but not capable of handling the number of the panic-stricken 26,000 leaving.
A significant number of Paradise’s residents killed or impacted were elderly, disabled, low-income or minorities. These groups are more vulnerable. Seventy-three percent of casualties in Paradise were older than 65. Barely one-third of aged have evacuation plans nationwide. Twenty-five percent of the town’s population was disabled. These two groups are often slower to escape with limited transportation means. The tendency to “hunker down” and refuse to leave their homes plays an important role. Low-income households are less likely to have cell phones, the main way to signal emergencies. They are less able to fend off fire or recover afterward. Blacks and Hispanics are at risk 50 percent more to wildfire and Native Americans six times more vulnerable.
Mobile home parks are dense and often occupied by low-income and elderly residents. One in every eight homes in Paradise was a trailer and entire mobile home parks were incinerated. Of the 86 persons killed in the fire, 37 lived in trailers. These same factors would seemingly doom Payson.
Our town has shown neither the urgency nor the will to adapt and/or enforce Firewise programs. Payson has feeble building codes with limited or no landscape ordinances. Like Paradise, the roofs and yards are unkempt and gutters overflow with dry leaves. Neighborhoods are densely built enabling fire to spread quickly. The available fuel is plentiful — foliage and structures.
I’ve asked the town government of Payson to share the demographics of our town so I can compare our numbers. I’ll submit another letter to the editor with the findings.
Barbi Buchanan
With the internet, what you are asking town staff to do, you can do more efficiently yourself. I don't know how extensive your request is, but population density of Paradise is almost twice that of Payson. Payson population at latest count is 15,500 on nearly 20 square miles of land - density of 775 per square mile, while Paradise population was about 27,000 on about 18 square miles - density 1500 per square mile. Also, Paradise was completely surrounded by old growth forests (real forests, not just federal forest land of large shrubs/bushes on a large portion of the perimeter) In addition, we have experienced multiple forest fires recently that have reduced the amount of material.
While we need to be aware and take pro active steps, the number one action should be the reduction of fuel by aggressive forest management. There are similarities with Paradise, but there are also significant differences between Payson and Paradise. Unfortunately, articles that only show the similarities stoke the fears of residents unnecessarily. I experienced that this last weekend when one of my neighbors aggressively confronted my son regarding our grilling dinner on our gas grill.
Planning and implementation of a process that will reduce the fuel in the forest areas is the answer, not the continual frenzied article after article with the message that we are the likely second Paradise catastrophe.
