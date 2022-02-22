Thank you Pete Aleshire for such a comprehensive article about the trail degradation in the Payson area. And, yes, the contrast with the Pinetop/Lakeside area, in what can be done with volunteers and commitment is remarkable. The first investment must come from the Forest Service, as they have to give approval for anything done with the trails. Different ranger districts put trail building and maintenance at varying priority levels, and unfortunately it is not at the top of the list, if even on it, for the Payson Ranger District. The Pine/Strawberry Fuel Reduction group, has managed to get a lot done, but not without big delays.
So first would be the Town of Payson working with the Forest Service. Then, getting volunteer groups to help, and I don’t think that would be a big problem. We, the citizens of this area want trails that we can enjoy, and we are as important as the tourism benefits!
There are many hurdles to overcome, and things to consider. There is the overuse and abuse by off-road vehicles, that make many wide and rutted trails where there was one. Non-motorized users need trails of their own. Also so many of the access points to trails have been closed or are being threatened by closure, legal or not. Since the trails receive little or no maintenance most are becoming dangerous and hard to find. These are only a few of the issues to consider. But if we wait things will only get worse.
There was an organization from the Flagstaff area, Rim Country Trails, that helped plan several meetings regarding trails in our area a few years ago, and they were well attended. Then, nothing. I tried to contact them at the time to offer my help, but did not even get a response, so I don’t know what happened with them.
We live in such an amazing area. The town should capitalize on what nature has provided, by improving our trails, and the access to them, and by extending what is there. In this current climate of growth quality of life should be equal to quantity.
