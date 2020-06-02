Editor:
I read Pete Aleshire’s recent articles regarding the PUSD budget with interest as my wife is an 8-year employee of the district and affected by recent decisions made by the school board. Missing from the articles was the board’s decision to close the district warehouse. Apparently, every teacher will now order their own supplies from vendors like Amazon and have them delivered directly to them. This solution is perilous and has compliance and logistical flaws.
Recently, Kathie Manning, PUSD CFO, tried to create new administrative positions for the accounting and human resources departments. Not a bad idea since the spouse of the PUSD maintenance director currently oversees the budget and operating expenses of the maintenance department, a clear conflict of interest. The school board denied her request. Manning then abolished the district receptionist position and decided to close the district warehouse, eliminating four positions.
The warehouse orders, stores, and distributes supplies and is required by law to exercise fiduciary responsibility. This involves finding approved sources, negotiations, and strategic selection of goods and services. Bids from vendors are evaluated before a purchasing contract is awarded to a specific vendor. Federal and state funding is at risk for non-compliance. The current warehouse employees have decades of experience in procurement. Who will now provide this service?
The warehouse serves as the central shipping, receiving, and mail delivery hub and because shipments occur every workweek day, operates on a 12-month schedule. Under Manning’s plan, deliveries will go to each individual campus (seven locations) which operate on 9-month schedules (closed during school breaks). PUSD will have to assign two resources at each location (primary and backup) to be available all day, every workday, to receive shipments; 14 employees currently busy with other assignments. Someone will have to be at each campus during school breaks to facilitate deliveries. Most deliveries require a forklift to unload the trucks. How will this be handled? Will PUSD need to convert seven 9-month employees to 12-month contracts? How will PUSD reapportion the warehouse space? How does this save money?
One would assume Manning provided the school board with a cost analysis. I call on the district to show due diligence was exercised in closing the warehouse and encourage the Payson Roundup to look deeper into this matter specifically and the PUSD budget in general. The Payson taxpayers have a right to know what is going on at the school district.
Bennett Herdeman, Payson
