With the rising cost of groceries, we need to take another look at our town’s grocery tax. It was promised to be put on the council’s agenda this year after a year to assess our town’s financial position. The town’s budget is in a good fiscal position now and we still have not brought it up for discussion.

The council has found time to bring up the Propositions 401/402 constitutionality. They also found time to put me on the agenda twice to remove me from the parks rec board and to do a study on volunteer board commissioners on committees.

Please, council, find the time to put the grocery tax on the agenda and study it.

Thank you. If you feel the same, email your council members and let them know.

Dave Golembewski

Gopphil
Phil Mason

Dave, you are over the target. The grocery tax is the most regressive tax and the impact on our seniors should be a concern for the Council. Lives are actually being impacted by this onerous unnecessary tax.

The town is overstaffed by more than 50% over the average staffing of like towns across Arizona - and they are adding more as if they are controlled by Nancy Pelosi and the AOC squad.

Bob Seay
James Seay

Payson has the bumpiest roads in Arizona, especially Phoenix St over elk ridge. Something need to be done.

Gopphil
Phil Mason

They should spend some of the millions they are acquiring in new revenues from the Wayfair lawsuit to fix the roads. Also, the first installment should be to revoke the $75k they are spending to have an outside consultant tell us the problems.

The residents of Payson are totally competent to let the Council know where potholes and other problems exist.

