Payson has a pandemic problem, and we have brought this problem upon ourselves. Did we really think that living away from the big city, up in fresh mountain air, would protect us? The data tell a different story. As of 21 Dec 2021, the COVID-19 case rate per 100k residents in Gila County (over previous 7 days) was 305.5; for Maricopa County it was 287.6. New hospitalizations per 100k residents were 40.7 and 25.4, respectively. Only 54.9% of Gila County’s residents (total population) are fully vaccinated. This compares poorly with a national proportion of 61.2% (covid.cdc.gov). Many in Payson know someone who has died from this pandemic. It saddens me that many of these deaths were preventable, but collectively we have failed to prevent them.
We Americans pride ourselves on being fiercely independent. We can be stubborn, and for many purposes this has served us well. However, there are circumstances when being a good citizen means that we make choices — even inconvenient ones — to benefit those around us. Granted, we each have an inalienable right to make our own choices. Often forgotten, however, is the truth that we cannot choose the consequences of our choices. Also frequently neglected is the truth that our right to choose is not unlimited. I’ve always liked the saying: “Your right to swing your fist ends where my nose begins.”
Kudos to our town councilors Scott Nossek and Barbara Underwood who, as reported in the Roundup’s Dec. 21st issue, stood up to refute irresponsible assertions by Councilor Jim Ferris. Mr. Ferris is right about one thing: if we continue to reject authoritative guidance from our public health officials, then “… we’re not going to control it (the virus). We’re not going to stop it.”
Public health officials were lamentably slow at the beginning of the pandemic to form a consensus about good guidance. However, for over a year now, their message has been clear, consistent, and has proven effective: 1) get the vaccine; 2) wear masks indoors in public settings (no exceptions); 3) distance yourself from others in public settings; 4) don’t attend large indoor gatherings (more than 50 people). We can continue to make Payson’s problem worse by ignoring this guidance, or we can begin to solve our problem by adhering to the good guidance coming from epidemiologists, virologists, and public health officials who have devoted their lives to understanding these issues.
(1) comment
Well we will see what the Supreme Court says about mandating vaccines. And what about people with immunity who already had Covid. 😜 Get a booster shot and your quarantine period goes down 🤣😂 . People are not surrendering their Freedoms to your mandates . 🇺🇸 And maybe Gila county has more patriots who will stand up for their Freedoms . I’m proud to live here and stand up with them 🇺🇸
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!