They have spoken
Editor:
Dan Beatty is so right in his letter to the editor. Citizens of Payson must unite.
This recall has shown the true politics of Payson. Unite Payson Political Committee, your names should be listed on the recall notice that is in the Payson Roundup. I guess you are ashamed and well you should be. Omission of your names may show you are cowards.
When we vote for mayor, town council members, and school board members we are not aware of political affiliation. This is wrong! The voters should know, you are a Democrat (liberal) or Republican (conservative). The decision to vote this way needs to change.
We the people voted for CHANGE, and we got it. Now the losers who have controlled this town FOR WAY TOO LONG, want it back! We the people have spoken.
Your ways needed changed, and with our vote we have called for this CHANGE.
Dave Golembewski (8/20/19) in his letter to the editor, stated we need a salary caps. This is also a great IDEA! This was a town of the GOOD OLD BOYS — no more!
When you the losers, lose control and power, you then retaliate and it really shows WE the voters just what kind of people you really are. You have brought the hate from D.C. here to our sleepy little town. This is very sad and hard to believe.
I think the voters are smart enough to see just which side of the aisle you stand on!
Helen Martin, Payson
