Editor:
The stressful news at this time is also filled with stories of “acts of kindness.” I was born in 1928 and grew up during the Great Depression, struggling to have enough food, fighting for unions to change unfair practices, World War II, the Korean War and on and on through the decades when the very fabric of our society was drastically changed.
Starting at a very young age I wondered how a God of love could and would allow bad things to happen.
My first ah-ha moment came when a major power outage occurred in the Northeast … and then another. With the lack of power in places like New York City, the news was filled with stories of strangers who lived next door and then even up the street and then all over New York City who were concerned and helping each other. They were all in this together.
From then on, each time traumatic and devastating things occurred, I saw the news was filled with stories of people helping people. It was a consistent pattern.
As individuals with free will, each day we have constant choices to make about our attitudes and behavior towards others. This God of love does truly exist! This wise Creator uses tough love, to teach us by our own choices made in our daily experiences. We are not to judge and condemn others, but to be involved with our own choices … our own behavior … our own expressions of love. For myself, that makes sense.
Lois McClusky, Payson
