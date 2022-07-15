The most telling testimony against the former Republican president has come from Republicans he appointed or who supported him and voted for him. Anyone who took the time to watch the hearings would conclude Donald Trump is a liar, has committed criminal acts, and has no respect for democracy or the Constitution, yet politicians in Arizona are proud to claim they are endorsed by him. What kind of person would vote for someone endorsed by a former president who has all the qualifications of a mafia boss?
We now live in a strange world where people no longer respect the truth. The new standard has become “If you believe it, it is true.” Sadly too many have adopted the idea that if a lot of people believe something, then it is true. That standard has led to a lot of disasters.
Do we want a government run by people who believe Donald Trump was a good man? If they made that decision, what kind of decisions would they make about running our towns, our state, and our society? You would not bank with a banker that had criminal tendencies, you would not want to go to court with a dishonest judge. Why would you want people to manage your government who are proud to be associated with the man who orchestrated the Big Lie? The people closest to Donald Trump told him he lost the election in a fair vote count, yet he persisted in the lie and police officers were killed in the insurrection he instigated. What respect can you have for the people who respect Donald Trump?
