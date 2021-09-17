Editor:
In a recent letter entitled “Crude flags,” Scott Turner said some people who had a crude flag reading F*** Biden in a pickup truck, doesn’t speak well of the population of our great American city. The audacity of him to say that because of a few people he saw with a crude sign, is typical of someone who migrated here and has no knowledge of what kind of people we are. We are honest, hard working, caring, God fearing, country loving, patriots, and that speaks of what kind of people we are.
I do not agree with using the “F” word anywhere that the public can see, or hear it. Scott Turner has never seen our parades on Veterans Day, or the Fourth of July parades, those “speak very well of who the people of Payson are, not the few that he saw.
Plain he is an outsider who is ignorant of those of us are the population of Payson.
Dell Owens, Payson
(1) comment
Not everyone in Payson thinks or believes the same things, Mr. Owens. For example, not everyone "fears" their God and many do not believe in a God. Recognizing that people are different in *all* ways, and embracing that, is the first step in having real, productive conversations where we can actually learn about each other and why we *are* different.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!