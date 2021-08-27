People should make their own choices
Editor:
I’m the guy with the sign, “Their Body, Their Choice.”
Being forced to take a gene altering drug should be, and I believe is, illegal. These drugs have not been properly tested, and are not from what I can see, effective. I won’t even go into the side effects.
I have read in the Opinion page in the Payson Roundup people casting a negative light on my simple statement. I would like to make it crystal clear where I stand on abortion, and have since I was old enough to understand that an abortion is murdering an unborn human child. That is exactly what an abortion does — it destroys a human life ... that said I believe that if our professional heath care workers do not wish to take an unproven gene altering drug they should not have to. PERIOD. After all they are the heath care professionals and are highly educated individuals.
Yes they are valuable members of this community who need to be protected from potential harm for the sake of the community. They are intelligent and capable adults who can make their own health care choices. If they all fall ill because of this unproven gene therapy vaccination then who will take care of them? If they are all ill who will take care of us?
As I said above, let each of them make their own informed decision. If the vaccination has potential and as yet unknown side effects do we want all our eggs in one basket?
Ray Jones, Payson
(3) comments
Once in my small office, three women announced that they were expecting, all in the same week. We had a number of theories about how this coincidence might have occurred. As I recall, no one (not even the semi-professional comedians) suggested the possibility of contagion. We know that the COVID vaccines do not eliminate the possibility of sickness (and contagion), hospitalization or even death. Last I heard, the CDC was recommending the fully vaccinated wearing of masks in some circumstances. But vaccination has been shown to improve the odds considerably.
Mr. Jones certainly has courage of his convictions. I hope we all have the courage to reexamine our preconceptions.
R.I.P.
The Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are not "gene altering" therapies. They are certainly genetic based therapies, but mRNA will never enter a cell's nucleus to make changes to your DNA. Now that the Pfizer vaccine is FDA approved it behooves us to get vaccinated to protect ourselves and our communities.
