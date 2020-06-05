Editor:
Recently there was an article about the damage a Mylar balloon can do. People release them, and white doves on weddings, birthdays, etc.
First off, I have seen many Mylar balloons in the forest, hanging on trees and on the ground, and second I have never seen a white dove in the wild, because they don’t live long.
People think it’s romantic to turn the doves free. First off I see nothing romantic about sending white doves to an early demise. Birds of prey go after them because they are not able to disguise themselves and have no survival instinct, making them easy prey.
When was the last time you saw a white dove flying around your area ?
Mylar balloons, are nothing more than litter in my opinion, even though it sounds romantic. I have seen them on power lines as well, wondering if they will cause a power outage.
I wish people would think twice about releasing both white doves and Mylar balloons.
Dell W. Owens, Payson
