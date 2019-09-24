Pet owners should think twice
Editor:
My mom used to warn me that “things come in threes,” and today I am worried that a third event will take place similar to two that I will describe and that could be harmful to pets, children, drivers and anyone else in the area.
Around 3:30 p.m. today, I was pulling up to a stop sign at Bonita and Colcord, and saw a man walking his dog that looked like a pit bull on a leash while he was wheeling a baby seat with a little girl in it. The dog appeared to be straining on the leash and he pulled at it to get it to walk straight and it broke away. The man tried to grab the dog by the back of the scruff, but the dog bounded down the sidewalk on Colcord toward West Main quickly. Then the man appeared to realize he had let go of the stroller and went back to grab a hold of it. I guess I would hope that if people choose to walk their dogs and babies at the same time, that they use a harness and walk in a safe place where there is no traffic.
Later, early evening, I was riding on the back of my trike and there was a pickup in front of us. We were going east on Airport Road. My friend pointed twice to a dog standing on its hind legs in the back of that truck, and suddenly it fell out of the back and tumbled three times head over heels on the side of the road. I told my friend to honk his horn because it seemed that the driver and passenger in the pickup did not see it happen at first. But then they stopped and opened their doors and we had to make a short stop behind them as well. It was hard to watch that poor dog tumbling. I hope those that allow their dogs to ride in the back of their trucks on local roads keep their eyes out for when their pet shows signs of discontent.
I’m worried about both of these dogs that I witnessed break from their owner’s charge today. I hope readers will think twice about these types of situations.
Donna Steckal, Payson
