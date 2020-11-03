Editor:
What’s happening in Payson is similar to what’s happening in Washington, D.C. Just like President Trump is “draining the swamp” to get rid of the corrupt politicians, so is Mayor Morrissey. And just like President Trump is getting heated backlash from the swamp creatures, so is Mayor Morrissey.
If you want the battle against the local corruption to continue, please vote for Deborah Rose. She will help our mayor’s earnest effort and not hinder it, as others would!
Connie Kuehn
