Editor:
The Payson Pro Rodeo Committee would like to thank the C2A (Cirrus 2 Airventure) pilots for their flyover missing man flight Saturday night at our rodeo during the patriot program honoring our fallen, wounded and returning veterans: “Spike” Matt Klein, Matt “Bandit” Hubbard and Jim “FOD” Anderson. Thank you gentlemen for making our patriot program special.
John Landino, Payson Pro Rodeo Committee
