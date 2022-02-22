In October of 2018 Uncle Tom’s (Kwik Stop) / Pine Ice requested the .49-acre lot south of the convenience store in Pine be rezoned from residential to commercial to park their Pine Ice trucks. A community meeting was held on Oct. 30, 2018 with heated debate between those for and against. The proposal was heard by Gila County Planning and Zoning at the Dec. 18, 2021 board meeting. Board members stated significant concerns re: the storm water drainage and potential flooding to the neighborhood “unless you adhere to the drainage rules and regulations of the county.” To address these concerns “and mitigate potential noise and light issues” Michele Dahlke (Planning and Zoning senior planner) outlined 7 conditions based on Gila County Grading and Drainage ordinances and Planning and Zoning policies. Chairman Mickie Nye asked Laura Miranda (owner) if she saw the 7 recommendations that the county suggested. Laura stated she had. Chairman Nye asked her if she could live with all these recommendations. She stated that yes they could. Additionally staff proposed that a Development Plan be approved prior to any vehicles or equipment being moved onto this lot and that all necessary permits be obtained in a timely manner. Based on the combination of the applicant’s agreement to address complaints from surrounding properties and the (7) recommendations the proposal was passed.
Two years and 5 months later in May 2021, no Development plan had been submitted; no permits obtained, trucks and equipment had been moved onto the lot. Mr. Miranda and his brother were observed burying concrete and construction debris in the lot to raise the elevation of the lot and divert storm water onto the neighboring property to the south. Three neighboring property owners filed complaints with Community Development in June 2021 after being flooded by storm water from Pine Ice. Pine Ice continues to ignore the 7 conditions they agreed to for their rezoning as well as county ordinances. Despite their noncompliance, they have been granted several extensions by Gila County (now to March 31, 2022) without consequences. The neighboring property owners’ complaints are still unresolved.
Pine Ice should be required to follow county ordinances just like everyone else — without exception.
Pine Ice needs follow through on promises they made to the community of Pine and Gila County.
