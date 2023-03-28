Pine/Strawberry has a real chief

I wish to address Mr. Moravcsik’s opinion, published March 21st. His opinions are similar to scuttlebutt swirling around social media and are inaccurate. I feel compelled to address these inaccuracies because no one who has echoed these aforementioned opinions has ever met with the interim chief to ask about his experience or qualifications, and few attend our monthly board meetings regularly.
First is Mr. Brandt’s residency. He grew up in Pine and attended school here. He was hired with PSFD in 2004 as a career employee, but was a Reserve Firefighter/EMT for four years prior. He had a home in Strawberry, and still has family ties in the community.
Second, Mr. Brandt has served PSFD in every rank, has more wildland fire experience and qualifications than many of the previous chiefs of this district, and has learned the administrative functions as interim chief quite well. He also completes all the district’s physical fitness requirements. I’m happy to hear that you were “gratified” before and during the Backbone Fire. Understand that during this, and every other large incident in this area, the chief relies on their officers to manage said incidents with the “resourcefulness and responsiveness” you mentioned. Mr. Brandt was the individual who managed the PSFD response to the Backbone incident.
Third is the “limited executive experience” you state. This exact phrase (and others) are repeated on social media, and indicates a few malcontents wishing to gripe. PSFD is fortunate to have had many chiefs with a variety of skills/experiences, but every one has started like Mr. Brandt. Limited experience. The board did not “reject” Chief Morris, but gave Mr. Brandt opportunity to learn, grow and gain experience. As for “re-writing” job qualifications, I am unaware of any successful industry that does not evaluate and change to meet its needs. I could be apologetic to the time it seems to be taking, but this is another phrase heard from a small group unhappy with Mr. Brandt. That not one person has met with Mr. Brandt demonstrates these are gripes, not legitimate concerns.
Lastly, you challenged the board to fill the “void” for the “sake of community security and staff morale.” To whom have you spoken to gauge morale and security? I challenge you to get an accurate assessment of our morale, beyond “one of the guys said …” or “ I feel …” Rest assured, we have a “real” interim chief.
