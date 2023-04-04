Pine water rumors

There are a lot of rumors and half-truths being told about PSWID. Thomas Reski served on the PSWID board from Dec. 2, 2021, until Dec. 1, 2022. He resigned after disagreeing with Raymond Headings and Sharon Hillman in a meeting. Since then, he has requested financial information to try to prove that the board was fiscally irresponsible.
When he couldn’t justify that, he then went to both current and former employees trying to dig up dirt on board members, specifically targeting Mr. Headings and Mrs. Hillman. Mr. Headings has resigned from the board. One story about Mrs. Hillman was not entirely true, as she was not the person who requested employee help. The other story he is telling is false. Mr. Reski held a meeting at his house to “enlighten” people about PSWID. He and his wife are still insisting Mrs. Hillman resign and are threatening her.
What the community does not realize is that Mrs. Hillman is responsible for obtaining the WIFA and USDA loans for PSWID’s infrastructure repairs. She spends 10 to 20 hours per week with no compensation, making sure the documentation needed to be sent regarding projects is complete. The funds for these projects are not sitting in the bank account. Information on completion of the projects must be filed to obtain the loan funding. No other board member nor staff member knows how to do this task. If Mrs. Hillman resigns, all the projects that were approved at the last board meeting will have to be canceled.
My husband has been on the board since June 2014. I have attended every board meeting with him. We implicitly trust Mrs. Hillman after working with her and seeing her dedication to the board and the community.
