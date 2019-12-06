Editor:
After multiple requests to have the town put a road sign at the intersection of Phoenix Street and Sutton Road showing Sutton Road, I finally decided to make some nice signs and put them up. Disappointingly, after working very hard to make nice looking road signs one was taken.
I tried to put posts into the ground to hold the signs, but was physically unable to do so.
Perhaps the taker was thinking that the sign was hurting the tree, but I had not cut any branches nor put any nails into the tree. In addition the tree is so close to the road it will eventually be taken by the road crew anyway!
I have placed a second sign on the ground at the intersection, but in the past when I have done this, the sign got run over and crushed.
It is doubly important that this intersection is marked because occasionally we need to call 911 for the ambulance. Sometimes the ambulance cannot find our house because the road is not marked. I wish the town would put up a regulation street sign or two.
Bill & Mary Mastin
