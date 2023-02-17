Ginger Jeffers recently wrote in the opinion section, “Don’t ruin the neighborhood,” and that is even more true for don’t ruin Payson. There will be 82 houses built on 12 acres behind Home Depot unless the town council steps in. The homes that surround this piece of land will be unsellable. Who would buy a home that has a monster development right next to it? There is the traffic problem, the noise, the dust, and the forest and the ecosystem will be completely destroyed. Many of these units are going to be for rent, and that brings in another problem, people who aren’t vested in our way of life, and who don’t respect the town. North Scottsdale is going through the same thing, Many of those houses there are now having multiple families living in them, even though zoning says they are single family dwellings. The same thing will happen here if this development is allowed. The developer claims they will be high-end homes, but nothing can prevent them from selling them for whatever margin of profit they choose. Many will be bought for speculation and then rented out to pay the mortgage. As with the fair housing act, developers have ways to get loans for people who really can’t qualify for such loans.
Those of us who were here “first” deserve to be able to live our lives without our home’s value then being worthless and our peace and quiet destroyed. One of the streets that will be built is so close to my property I could actually stand on our deck and spit on the cars going by. Eighteen feet is the distance between these units, imagine that?
If this so called development goes through it will change the face of the last stronghold of western living. The developer says it will bring workers for the so-called worker shortage here, if that is so then it will put the people who are working to make ends meet out of a job, because places like Walmart will hire younger people who can give them more productivity.
The zoning for this property was approved a decade ago, but things have changed and not for the best. The homeowners that are here have all signed a petition to stop this monster. Please stand up for us council members. We stood up for you.
